NocoDB
Open Source
Airtable Alternative

NocoDB is an open source #NoCode platform that turns any database into a smart spreadsheet.

Supported Databases

" NocoDB will be the single most important tool in the #nocode industry. Despite being a non developer, I was able to build a business workflow within an hour by connecting to an existing MySQL database (AWS RDS). NocoDB is so flexible that it can be integrated with many business verticals."

Vasyl Rakivnenko

Founder/CEO Servired

Create Endless Solutions

  • It is free & self-hostable. Let your imagination be thy limit
  • Create grid view, gallery view, kanban view and calendar view on top your data
  • Search, sort, filter columns and rows with ultra ease

Collaborate just like spreadsheet

  • Invite your team with fine grained Access Control
  • Share views publicly and also with password protection

Automate Business Workflows

  • Build automations with you favourite apps : Microsoft Teams Slack, Discord, Whatsapp, Twilio, Email & SMS

Headless APIs

  • Provides REST & GraphQL APIs with Swagger & GraphiQL GUI

XgeneCloud is an #OpenSource company

