Open Source
Airtable Alternative
NocoDB is an open source #NoCode platform that turns any database into a smart spreadsheet.
Supported Databases
Don't trust our word, trust theirs!
" NocoDB will be the single most important tool in the #nocode industry. Despite being a non developer, I was able to build a business workflow within an hour by connecting to an existing MySQL database (AWS RDS). NocoDB is so flexible that it can be integrated with many business verticals."
Vasyl Rakivnenko
Founder/CEO Servired
Create Endless Solutions
- It is free & self-hostable. Let your imagination be thy limit
- Create grid view, gallery view, kanban view and calendar view on top your data
- Search, sort, filter columns and rows with ultra ease
Collaborate just like spreadsheet
- Invite your team with fine grained Access Control
- Share views publicly and also with password protection
Automate Business Workflows
- Build automations with you favourite apps : Microsoft Teams Slack, Discord, Whatsapp, Twilio, Email & SMS
Headless APIs
- Provides REST & GraphQL APIs with Swagger & GraphiQL GUI
Join Our Community
XgeneCloud is an #OpenSource company